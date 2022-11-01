One of the biggest parts of any Resident Evil game is the boss fights and Resident Evil Village has some very memorable ones. After defeating all of the bosses during the main campaign, it is time to take on the few that exist in the Shadows of Rose DLC. Making a return from Resident Evil 7 is Eveline. You may have thought that she was gone after the events of the seventh installment, but she has returned to get revenge on Ethan’s daughter. This guide will show you how to defeat Eveline in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose.

Eveline boss fight guide in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

You may remember Eveline as the main antagonist of Resident Evil 7. While she doesn’t play as big of a role in the Shadows of Rose DLC of Resident Evil Village, she still poses a rather large threat. The boss fight begins when Eveline appears in the Winters’ home. Shortly after, you are forced to run for your life as Eveline starts filling the area with mold.

During this section, you will end up coming across a sclerotia core. Destroy this core and quickly turn around and come back the way you came from. If you go through the door, you will end up getting yourself killed. Continue until you get a cutscene and this will lead you to the actual boss fight inside the of House Beneviento where you fought Donna during the campaign.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second part of the boss fight relies on you hiding behind cover and knowing when to strike. Michael will help you know when to use Rose’s powers. After entering the boss room, Eveline will start letting out shockwaves that will damage you. Hide behind cover and wait until she stops. During this time, stand up and use Rose’s powers to damage her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep damaging Eveline using Rose’s powers while avoiding Eveline’s attacks. After a little while, Eveline will move upstairs. During this time, you will need to destroy some sclerotia cores so that you can access the upper floor. Go upstairs and get close to Eveline to finish her off with help from Michael.