How to defeat Paimon in Infernax

Infernax is home to all kinds of demons for you to murder. One that might be missing from your Demonology notebook is Paimon. Depending on your early game choices, you can miss this one entirely, and you’ll need to kill him if you want to earn the Call from the Grave achievement. Let’s go over everything you need to do to defeat Paimon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you start Infernax, you’ll almost immediately be given a moral dilemma. A man will walk up to you and ask you to kill him. If you decide to spare him, he will turn into the massive demon Paimon and attack you. Fortunately, as long as you keep your distance and watch for his fire breath attacks, you should be okay. However, this isn’t the last you’ll see of Paimon.

As you progress through the game, you’ll eventually find yourself in Arkos. Here, you need to talk to the man’s wife (who you saw run away after killing him) in the house at the bottom left of the town. She’ll give you a sidequest, but you can’t complete it just yet. Continue on with the main story until you reach Kastski. Here, you can purchase a spell to reanimate the dead at the Apothecary. Go all the way back to the start of the game and use the spell to revive the man. Kill him again to finish the quest and get the Call from the Grave achievement. Note that he’ll now have the ability to spawn Maggots, making this fight a bit more difficult, but you should be able to handle it at this point in the game.