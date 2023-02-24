How to defeat Ranrok in Hogwarts Legacy

You’ve made it to the end of the road in Hogwarts Legacy. There is little left to do. Only the great final boss, Ranrok, stands in the way of your triumph. This will be one of the last quests of the game after making your way into the depths of Hogwarts and defending the area against Ranrok’s goblin rebellion. You will have to make a massive decision toward the end, and then it will be time to face Ranrok. A minor detail: the tiny goblin will transform into a mad dragon by breaking loose the power that had been sealed so long ago. Let’s take a look at how to take him down.

Defeating Ranrok Dragon Boss: First Phase

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first phase is simple to understand and paves the way for the battle. First, you will have to know that you won’t deal damage unless you break the purple and yellow shields around him. Make sure you equip spells like Accio and Depulso, as well as Leviosa or Arresto Momentum, as those are the best ways to do just that.

Related: The best spell combos in Hogwarts Legacy

This fight is going to require a ton of dodging. He might be a giant dragon, but Ranrok is incredibly fast. One attack to watch out for is his projectile throw, which is dodgeable, but you’ll need to be quick on your feet. He does have a minor attack you can block and return with Desmaius, but you’ll have to dodge the rest of the attacks. There is no other way to get around his fiery arsenal. Be careful when he stands up, lifts his wings, and starts to charge his power. He’s going to unleash a lethal explosion wave. Dodge backward as fast as you can. This massive attack can be stopped with the ancient magic attack. Just keep dodging and attacking those shields with the spells we mentioned earlier.

Defeating Ranrok Dragon Boss: Second Phase

Screenshot by Gamepur

After several stages in which you will have to deplete his HP, his shields will only increase, but now they will be red, purple, and yellow. The battle is now on the ground, but the rhythm and Ranrok’s attacks remain the same, only slightly adapted. Keep fighting in the same way. Be careful when he comes at you, dodge, and don’t stop hurling damage spells at him. It’s the most effective thing to do.

NOTE: Unforgivable Curses‘ damage is limited in this battle. That is to say, Avada Kedavra will not kill the boss in one hit, far from it, in fact. It will barely deal any damage to Ranrok, so don’t bother trying.