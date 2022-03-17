Is the Avada Kedavra spell in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Anyone who has read the Harry Potter books or watched the movies will know well that Avada Kedavra is an Unforgivable Curse in the Wizarding World. These three spells are so torturous and evil that they are deemed unforgivable for anyone to use them on another person. You also have to have evil thoughts to use them effectively.

In simple terms, Avada Kedavra is the killing spell, with Harry Potter being the only known person ever to survive being struck by it. Voldemort and his Death Eaters are well known for using it on countless witches and wizards. With this in mind, does the Avada Kedavra spell appear in Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes, the Avada Kedavra spell is in Hogwarts Legacy, and you will even be able to use it. In the gameplay reveal trailer for the game, the trailer’s closing moments show the playable character using the killing spell on some creature attacking them. That being said, we highly doubt that Hogwarts Legacy will allow you to walk around using the Avada Kedavra on anyone you come across. It may be reserved only for certain situations or creatures that are not human.

While we know that Avada Kedavra is in Hogwarts Legacy, and you can use it, we do not know about the other two Unforgivable Curse, Imperius, and Cruciatus. Imperius essentially takes all free will away from the victim, while Cruciatus puts them into unbearable pain.