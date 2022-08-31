Surtr is one of the bosses you need to defeat in Tribes of Midgard. You can go after him by completing quest steps from the Saga Quest: Inferno, where you will work through Midgard, fight through multiple Outposts, and make your way to the Volcanic Spire. At the top, Surtr will be waiting for you, and it will be a harrowing battle against this massive foe. This guide covers what you need to know about how to defeat Surtr in Tribes of Midgard.

How to beat Surtr in Tribes of Midgard

All Surtr attacks

Shortly after summoning Surtr, he will arrive on the battlefield from the pools of lava below. You can attack him when he bursts from the lava, but he typically starts the fight by bringing his fists together and slamming them on the center. A massive row of fire will arrive from this point and reach the back. We recommend going to the right or left side to avoid this attack. Surtr will place his hands at these locations, which will be your primary locations to hit and damage him.

You will also want to watch the two smaller pits to the left and right of the center aisle. These will occasionally fill up with lava and summon fire totems. You will want to destroy these totems whenever possible.

An attack to look out for will be when Surtr brings up his hands and begins waving them around. When he does this, he’s summoning fire to the arena, and you will see the outlines of where they’re going to pop up. These will travel throughout the arena, forcing you to avoid them while also trying to damage Surtr.

Every so often, Surtr will lift an individual arm and slam it down on one of the sides. This is similar to the middle attack when he uses both hands but only does it to one side. When he does this, have another player on your team attack his opposite hand, getting in plenty of damage against him.

These are his most common attacks. When he reaches the second half of his health, he may lower his head down to the center area of the stage to unleash a massive attack down his aisle, or he may pick up his sword to damage the entire side on the left or right areas of the arena. These typically occur when you’re getting close to defeating him.

Best weapons against Surtr

The best weapons to use against Surtr include any Frost-based weaponry or bows. A bow in the secondary weapon slot might be the best option, as you can continually hit Surtr while he is charging up an attack. Most of his attacks force you to change your positioning in his arena, but he will remain in range if he still has a bow. Additionally, if you can grab a Light-based weapon, such as the hammer or bow, you can heal yourselves and your allies throughout the battle without relying on potions.

Once you defeat Surtr, you will have completed the Saga Quest: Inferno. After that, you can make your way to the Bifröst to leave, or you can try your hand at defeating one of the other bosses in Midgard.