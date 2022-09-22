How to defeat Tarr Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

The Tarr slimes are some of the biggest threats you’re going to contend with in Slime Rancher 2. They were featured in the first game, and they return in Slime Rancher 2, even more, troublesome than before. They come about by a slime eating a plort that is not the same as it. There’s only one way for you to defeat a Tarr Slime. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat a Tarr Slime in Slime Rancher 2.

The best way to defeat Tarr Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

Tarr Slime’s greatest weakness is water. However, you don’t need to use too much water on it, and a single splash would destroy it. An excellent way to defeat a Tarr slime is to use your vac, keep it on end, and then toss it into the water. You can find water close to your starting location, which might happen when you start your game, given the unique slimes that can appear at this location.

That’s one good way to defeat a Tarr Slime. Alternatively, you can use the Fabricator to make gadgets specifically designed to fight Tarr Slimes, such as Hydro Turret. You can use this item at the Fabricator, which is underneath your primary facility. You can visit this location after you have enough plorts and enough Newbucks to purchase these upgrades and items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Tarr Slimes are dangerous creatures, but if you’re playing in casual mode, you won’t have to worry about them. An excellent way to prevent them from appearing is to make sure you pick up any stray plorts you find while you’re out exploring Rainbow Island. If a Largo Slime collects a plort that is not associated with any slime that it combined with to reach such a size, it will become a Tarr Slime and begin to infect another slime, causing a Tarr Slime outbreak.