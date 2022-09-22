Largo Slimes are some of the biggest slimes you can find wandering around Slime Rancher 2. These are massive creatures, and your vac machines cannot suck them up. Instead, they get stuck at the end, and you have to decide what to do with them. Although these creatures are useful, they can be a little tricky to manage, and it takes some time to get used to them. Here’s what you need to know about how Largo Slimes work in Slime Rancher 2.

What to do with Largo Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

Largo Slimes are a combination of two slimes. They’ve likely wandered into each other out in the wild, and now they’ve fused together to make one massive slime, or you might brought them together instead of a pen. Regardless, it’s a combination of two slimes, and they now desire double the food. However, while they may require more food to manage, they also produce more plorts for you to earn money.

The first Largo Slime we encountered was a Cotton Pink slime, a combination of the Cotton Slime and the Pink Slime. The information we know about this slime is it now has a diet for all food, unlike the Cotton Slime, which only prefers vegetables. Unfortunately, there’s no entry for the slime in the Slimepedia, so whenever you encounter a Largo Slime, make sure to use your vac to receive critical information before putting it into a pen. You don’t want to place it with other slimes that don’t enjoy the same food.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Besides requiring more food and providing more plorts, Largo Slimes are not too different from the standard ones. You want to make sure you keep track of what food it likes to eat so it can produce more plorts for you.