Diablo IV has plenty of enemies for you to fight. Some of them can be taken down easily, while others won’t go down without a tough fight. However, the one monster you need to look out for is the Butcher. That’s right, the popular demon is also present in the latest installment of the series, and he can send you to your grave instantly. In this guide, we are going to talk about how to defeat the Butcher in Diablo IV.

Related: How to make the best Rogue build in Diablo IV

How to find and defeat the Butcher in Diablo IV

The first thing you need to remember is that there is no specific spawn point of the Butcher. Instead, the demon will appear on its own randomly inside a Dungeon. He can appear in any room while you’re fighting the enemies. Therefore, you must always be prepared. Don’t worry; he won’t appear outside the Dungeons, so you can easily explore the open world. At least this is how it is in the beta version of the game. Furthermore, the Butcher will also not make an appearance until you have reached level 10.

As soon as the Butcher enters the room, you will notice he has way more HP than you. Even though he will spawn at the same level, you won’t be a match for him. Therefore, you shouldn’t even think about fighting him, as one hit from the Butcher can deplete most of your character’s health. Instead, what you need to do is run toward the exit of the room while ensuring the Butcher is following you. When you exit the room, the Butcher will freeze in the doorway and not move. You can then start attacking him with all your might without worrying about getting attacked in return.

Related: How to get and use Whispering Keys in Diablo IV

After a while, the Butcher will get eliminated, and you can pick up top-tier loot, Gold, and experience points from his corpse.