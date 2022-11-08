How to defeat the Squid Guardians in Sonic Frontiers

The lands of Sonic Frontiers are filled with dangerous enemies that you will eventually need to take on if you want to collect everything. The large, deadly creatures are called Guardians, and they are some of the most formidable foes in the game. Squid is one of the few Guardians you will come across on Kronos Island but this Guardian type is also pretty tricky to beat. This guide will show you how to defeat the Squid Guardian in Sonic Frontiers.

How to beat the Squid Guardians in Sonic Frontiers

You can recognize Squid Guardians by their tentacles and the purple trail that they leave behind wherever they fly. To start up a fight with a Squid, jump onto the purple trail behind it and start running. Now comes the difficult part; reaching the head. As you run along the track, Squid will fire energy balls at you in lines. Side-step the balls of energy to avoid getting hurt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the head, perform an attack to transition the fight to the next phase. During this time, Squid’s track will coil up and become a flat platform and Squid will appear in the middle of it. Attack Squid whenever there is an opening and either parry or dodge whenever the Guardian performs a stabbing action with its tentacles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue attacking until Squid uncoils and the track phase starts up again. Squid will start flying once more and shooting balls of energy. Avoid the energy balls like you did before and attack the head when you get close to transition the fight once more. Repeat this process until the Squid Guardian is defeated and you have emerged victorious.