Sonic Frontiers is filled with dangerous enemies for you to take on in order to get collectibles. While there are many smaller foes that pose a threat, none are as challenging as the Guardians. These large foes each have a special mechanic that you need to work around in order to defeat them. One of the Guardians you will come across on Ares Island is Sumo. These Guardians are powerful foes that can easily defeat you if you aren’t prepared. This guide will show you how to defeat the Sumo Guardians in Sonic Frontiers.

How to beat Sumo Guardians in Sonic Frontiers

Sumo Guardians are pretty big and very menacing; much more menacing than the Shark Guardians. They have two arms that can easily pummel you into submission if you aren’t paying attention during the fight. When you first walk up to a Sumo Guardian, an octagonal ring will appear, preventing you from escaping. It is now that the fight truly begins. Start by ignoring the Sumo Guardian and attacking one of the many ring walls.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you attack one of the ring walls, the camera will transition to a sky view of the arena. Move your joystick to position Sonic’s attack. Make sure to aim at multiple walls because this will increase the amount of damage that Sonic deals to the Guardian. Make sure to not let the Sumo Guardian get too close or it will hit you with a powerful slam attack.

Related: How to do a Drop Dash in Sonic Frontiers

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the fight, you will see two walls of the ring turn purple and start sparking with electricity. Bounce off the ring walls and hit the Sumo Guardian into the electrified portion of the ring without hitting the area yourself. This will stun the Guardian for a short period of time, allowing you to get in a few attacks without worrying about the Guardian retaliating. During the damage period, you can use the ring walls to attack the Sumo Guardian and deal extra damage.