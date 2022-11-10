The islands of Sonic Frontiers are filled with dangerous enemies for you to keep on the lookout for. While many smaller enemies can be found, the larger foes called Guardians are the ones you really need to watch out for. Among the many types of Guardians in the game is the Shark Guardians. These opponents reside on Ares Island, swimming about the sands of the desert. This guide will show you how to defeat the Shark Guardians in Sonic Frontiers.

There are two Shark Guardians that you can come across on Ares Island. You can spot them under the sand thanks to their fins. After initiating the fight, the Shark will dive under the surface of the sand. Keep on your toes and run around to avoid getting hit when it jumps out. After a short while, you will get prompted to attack its tail. Attack the tail to grab onto it and get dragged across the sand.

While being dragged, you will get QTE prompts that you will need to follow. Each of the QTE prompts will be directional arrows. Move your joystick in the direction that matches the prompt. After a while, you will get prompted to attack the Shark Guardians back. Attack the Shark Guardian to make it fall over, giving you an opportunity to deal a lot of damage.

If you don’t manage to destroy the Shark Guardian in a single damage phase, it will dive under the sand again and the whole fight will start over. Grab the tail and get dragged across the sand again to start more QTE prompts. This time, the Shark Guardian will launch rockets and you will have less time to perform the QTEs. If you manage to survive long enough without getting hit, another damage phase will begin, giving you plenty of time to destroy the rest of the Guardian’s health. Make sure to keep on the lookout for Strider Guardians as well.