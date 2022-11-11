As you progress through Sonic Frontiers you will come across many different types of enemies with some of the most deadly of them being the Guardians. Guardians each have a specific mechanic that is required to take them down whether it is rail sliding or bouncing off arena walls. The Tank Guardians are some of the more brutal enemies in the game and they can easily take you down if you aren’t careful. This guide will show you how to defeat the Tank Guardians in Sonic Frontiers.

How to beat Tank Guardians in Sonic Frontiers

The Tank Guardians are menacing foes that reside on Ares Island and have the appearance of a mechanical beetle. While they might not look as intimidating as the Strider Guardians, Tanks are very powerful and can easily stop Sonic in his tracks. When you first run up to a Tank Guardian, it will spin at a high speed creating a cyclone that will launch it and Sonic up into the air.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Most of the fight against a Tank Guardian will take place in the air. After getting launched, you will start a freefall alongside the Tank. During this freefall stage, the Tank Guardian will start to spin at a high speed and flames will shoot out of it. Avoid getting sucked in during this time by aiming the control stick away from the Guardian. Once it stops spinning, a cannon will stick out of the Tank Guardian. Attack the cannon until the Guardian begins to spin again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After a few hits to the cannon, the wind around you will stop and Sonic and the Tank Guardian will drop to the ground. During this time the Tank Guardian will be stunned and you will be free to attack it. Deal as much damage as you can until it spins and launches you into the air again. During the second freefall phase, the Tank Guardian will use its cannon to shoot balls of energy. Wait until this attack is complete before attacking the cannon. Keep attacking the Guardian until it drops from the sky and finish it off.