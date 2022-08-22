Performing a 360 spin in a vehicle in Saints Row is relatively complicated. You won’t be able to do this effectively while on the ground. How you go about this to complete challenges for vehicles can make it difficult to unlock signature abilities. An effective way to do this is sure to make your life much easier. This guide covers how to do a 360 spin in a car in Saints Row.

How 360 spins work in vehicles in Saints Row

The best way to perform a 360 spin with a vehicle in Saints Row is by going off a ramp and getting plenty of air. You’ll want to find a large enough ramp to keep your car in the air for enough time for you to spin it. To help reinforce that, we recommend taking it back to your headquarters or RJ’s and upgrading it. You can give it a speed boost by raising it by an upgrade or two or unlocking the Nitrous equipment. Both of these choices do require money, but it’s a practical choice to ensure you can complete these challenges.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To add those upgrades, take any vehicle with the 360 spin challenge to your garage and add it to your collection. There, you can apply those valuable upgrades and customize the vehicle. Now, the next step is to find suitable ramps to launch your car from to get the air you need. Most of these ramps will be out in the Badlands, which you can find surrounding Santo Ileso, typically where you play Dustlander.

You can find multiple natural and constructed ramps to use in the Badlands. We had better luck with the constructed ramps when attempting to do a 360 spin. You want to back up a reasonable distance, drive up to the ramp, and hit the Nitrous before reaching it. When you’re in the air, start to turn in the right or left direction in your vehicle, and you will begin to spin in the air. When you complete a full circle, this should count. You can repeat this process to complete the vehicle’s challenge at the same location.