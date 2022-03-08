How to do a Backflip DDT in WWE 2K22

The WWE 2K22 2K Showcase can be frustrating at times, thanks in part that users will need to do tasks that can pretty involved. One such task is to complete a Backflip DDT, a variation of the DDT move made famous by wrestlers such as Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Randy Orton. Rey Mysterio has one in his arsenal, but it’s not easy to use. Unless of course, you follow these steps.

To do Rey Mysterio’s Backflip DDT, grab the opposing wrestler with either B (for the Xbox) or Circle (for the PlayStation). From here, grab and hold the wrestler with LB/L1, and make sure to hold the button. Then, drag the wrestler to the ropes. Do this with the left stick.

After that is done, the wrestler should be leaning on the ropes. From here, press B/Circle again. This will initiate the grab. Then, shift the left stick in the direction that is opposite to the wrestler. For example, if the wrestler is on the left-hand ropes, shift it to the right.

Follow that up by A/X. This will complete the move, and execute the Backflip DDT. That should do the trick, so just make sure to follow the inputs listed above.