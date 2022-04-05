How to do a mound visit in MLB The Show 22

Mound visits have long been a part of the game of baseball. However, the amount of visits that a team can use has been limited by MLB, in order shorten game lengths. This option is available to MLB The Show 22 players, and it’s definitely something that players should take advantage of. So, how can you do a mound visit? Let’s take a look.

To perform a mound visit in MLB The Show 22, turn your attention towards the D-Pad. Click up on the D-Pad for the Xbox, Nintendo, or PlayStation controllers, Once that is done, a prompt menu should appear, indicating what action the user would like to perform. Users, here, can do a number of different actions, including calling for a mound visit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Select the mound visit option with A (for Xbox and Nintendo) or X (for PlayStation), in order to get one of the coaches out on the field to talk to the pitcher.

Mound visits do have a purpose in MLB The Show 22. Mound visits can be used to buy time for a reliever warming up in the bullpen. Additionally, this can be used to provide a small stamina boost for a pitcher. Be mindful, though, that only mound visit can be used on a pitcher per inning. If you can’t use one, then taking out the current pitcher for a reliever is probably a good idea.

