How to step off the mound in MLB The Show 22

Let’s say that for some reason, you choose the wrong pitch to throw a batter. What do you do? Well, pitchers when playing baseball could step off the mound, re-gather themselves, and get set to try again. In MLB The Show 22, users will have the option to step off the mound, This will result in a pitch reset. After a brief pause, players will be able to get back on the mound, select a new pitch, and go through the same process all over again.

So, how can you step off the mound in MLB The Show 22? Let’s go over what you need to know.

To step off the mound, you will first have needed to select a pitch to throw to the plate. Then, hit either LB (for the Xbox), or L1 (for PlayStation) to step off the mound. For Switch players, tap the L button on the controller or on the Joy-Con.

If you do this with a runner or runners in scoring position, this action will initiate an animation in which the pitcher feints a throw over to the runner. While it won’t result in a pick off, it will result in the desired outcome: the step off.