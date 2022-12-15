How to do a save game transfer for The Witcher 3 Next Gen

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has finally landed on the next-gen consoles, which means players can take Geralt of Rivia on yet another journey to save the world from the coming eternal winter. If you’ve put hundreds of hours into your Witcher 3 save file, you probably don’t want to lose all that time to get the next-gen update, but the good news is that you won’t have to. Here is how to transfer your saves to The Witcher 3 next-gen.

How to transfer save file to The Witcher 3 next-gen update

Image via CD Projekt Red

While the next-gen release has been somewhat rocky, that doesn’t take away from the fact that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still a great open-world game even years after it first hit consoles in 2015. Xbox players will find that their save files are automatically transferred between generations of consoles, so there is nothing further that you need to do. If you’re a PlayStation owner and are worried about losing your save data when you make the jump to the PlayStation 5, then fret not. CD Projekt Red hasn’t made the process terribly easy, but it is possible.

Remember that your PS4 version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has to be updated with patch 4.00 for cross-gen save transfers to be available. If that patch isn’t available where you live or you haven’t installed it yet, then you won’t be able to do the following steps.

Boot up the PS4 version of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt and open the Load Game menu.

Hit the L2 Button on your controller.

Follow the instructions on the screen to connect the game to your GOG account. This will enable cross-progression by default.

Load up the PS4 save file you want to transfer and do a manual save into a new save file. This should have a cloud symbol beside it signifying that it will be transferred over.

Next, launch the PS5 version of The Witcher 3 and select “My Rewards”.

Use the same process as before to connect this version of the game to your GOG account.

Once you’ve completed these steps, all the save files you uploaded to the cloud should be available on your PS5 version of the game. Just open the Load Game menu and select the one you want to play.