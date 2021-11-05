How to do a Superman in Riders Republic

There are a ton of tricks to memorize in Riders Republic. When you first start the game, you’ll only be able to learn tricks for snow equipment. Eventually you’ll unlock the Bike Tricks career and can learn to pull off some really cool tricks with your bikes. One of the coolest moves that can be performed on a bike is a Superman, a trick that has your rider kicking off their bike while gripping the handle bars and keeping their body straight, which resembles the iconic pose Superman makes as he flies.

Pulling off a Superman trick is extremely simple. That said, you’ll have to keep in mind that you must be riding a freestyle bike in order to do a Superman. While in the air, hold both trigger buttons and pull down on the left analogue stick to perform the trick.

Despite taking its name from Superman and his ability to fly, you actually don’t need a lot of air in order to do a Superman. You can land the move even after jumping off of shorter ramps, but you’ll still need to make sure you have a little bit of air before doing the trick. Successfully performing a Superman requires you to hold the pose for a little over one second in order for the trick to count.