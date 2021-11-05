How to do a tailwhip in Riders Republic

Tricks are a core component of Riders Republic’s gameplay. Races may be the main event but tricks are just as important. In fact, there’s an entire online competition dedicated to them. Some tricks, such as frontflips and backflips, can be performed regardless of what you have equipped (excluding air and exploration equipment). Other tricks are exclusive to certain types of sports equipment. One such trick is the tailwhip, a stylish move that spins your bike around while in mid-air.

Related: How to do a whip in Riders Republic

To perform a tailwhip, you must be riding a slopestyle bike, which you can only access once you have the Bike Tricks career unlocked. To do a tailwhip right, press down on both trigger buttons and hold the analogue stick to the right. Likewise, to do a tailwhip left, press down on both trigger buttons and hold the analogue stick to the left.

Tailwhips require a bit of time to perform and land properly, so make sure you’re high enough in the air before trying to pull one off. The Tricks Academy at Riders Ridge offers both a tutorial and a large area to practice tricks in; if you find you can’t quite get a hang on timing the landing properly, take advantage of the practice opportunities.