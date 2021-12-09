How to download and share created rosters in NHL 22

It’s been a long time coming, but a highly-requested feature has arrived to the NHL franchise. Back in the summer, EA Sports confirmed that roster sharing would indeed be in NHL 22, but not at launch. Instead, the new feature would be added as part of a new content update that would launch in December.

After the wait, the time has finally come, and users can now share created rosters, and download them, as well. Here’s what you need to do.

To download rosters, go to the More tab at the end of the main menu. Select ‘Roster Sharing,’ and then select ‘Download Community Files.’ Here, you will be able to pick from a variety of custom rosters in NHL 22. The rosters can be sorted by date, as well as by the numbers of likes and downloads a roster receives from the NHL community

If you have made any rosters in NHL 22, those can be shared as well. To do that, first make sure that your roster appears at the ‘Saved Roster Files’ section. Then, follow the first two steps from the downloading instructions, but pick ‘Share Your Files’ instead of ‘Download Community Files.’ Upon doing so, you should see a roster that you have created, and can upload it from there.

Any downloaded files will appear in the ‘My Downloads’ portion of the Roster Sharing option.