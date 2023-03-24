How to download, install, and play the Cobblemon Pokemon mod for Minecraft

If you’re a fan of both Minecraft and Pokemon and wished the two worlds would collide, the Cobblemon mod is for you. Cobblemon adds a variety of Pokemon-inspired features to the game including catching and battling wild Pokemon. Before you start your very own Cobblemon adventure, you’ll need to make sure you have the necessary files and mod loader installed. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of installing the mod, so you can start catching and battling your very own Cobblemon in no time.

How to download and install the Cobblemon Mod for Minecraft

In order to install the Cobblemon mod, you’ll need to use a mod loader for Minecraft Java Version 1.19.2. The Cobblemon mod is available for both Fabric and Forge, so be sure to download the version that is compatible with the mod loader you plan to use. The developers of Cobblemon recommend playing their mod using Fabric for the best experience. There is also an official modpack version available for users of Technic.

You will need to download and install the mod loader (Fabric or Forge) and mod versions that match same version of Minecraft as the current version of the Cobblemon mod in order to play. If you don’t make sure they’re all for the same and correct version of Minecraft as required by the latest version of the Cobblemon mod, currently Minecraft version 1.19.2, you will experience an error. If you need more specific help, we recommend checking out the Cobblemon official Discord server.

How to download and install Cobblemon mod for Fabric

To download and install Cobblemon using the Fabric mod loader, you’ll need to download compatible versions of the following mods:

Once you’ve downloaded the necessary mods, install Fabric Loader with Minecraft version 1.19.2 selected from the dropdown, then unpack the other files into your Minecraft mods folder. On Windows, the default mods folder is located in {drive}\Users\{username}\Appdata/Roaming\.minecraft and on Mac mods can be added to the mods folder located in ~/Library/Application Support/minecraft. If you don’t have a mods folder yet, simply create a new folder in the respective directory.

How to download and install Cobblemon mod for Forge

To download and install Cobblemon using the Forge mod loader, you’ll need to download compatible versions of the following mods:

Simply download and install Forge then download the other three files and place them in your Minecraft mods folder. As mentioned before, on Windows this folder should be created in {drive}\Users\{username}\Appdata/Roaming\.minecraft and on Mac you’ll find it in ~/Library/Application Support/minecraft.

How to download and install Cobblemon using CurseForge

If you’re using the CurseForge app, download the files above for the launcher version you plan to use. Once you’ve done this, navigate to “My Modpacks” and create a new profile for the Cobblemon mod. Be sure to change the Minecraft version to match the current version of the mod. Once you’ve created the modpack, simply right click the profile and select “Open Folder” and you’ll be taken to the Curseforge mods folder. Move all three mods you’ve previously downloaded into this folder and you’re good to go.

How to play the Cobblemon mod in Minecraft

Once you’ve unpacked the necessary mods into Minecraft’s mod folder, open the Minecraft launcher and select the correct version of your selected Launcher in the release dropdown located to the left of the “Play” button then press that button to launch the game. You can rename and change the icon for this installation in the “Installation” tab, if you’d like. As expected, you will need to create a new world to play Cobblemon. Once you’ve entered your new world, it’s time for your Cobblemon adventure to begin!

Getting started with the Cobblemon mod in Minecraft

When you enter your new world, you’ll see a prompt to press M to select a starter Pokemon from your favorite Pokemon region. Once you’ve made your selection, the Pokemon will be added to your party.

Checking the details of the Pokemon in your party

Pressing the M key opens a panel featuring information about your Pokemon, including their basic information, stats, learned moves, and order in your party. You can interact with this panel the same as you would in any Pokemon game, and you can find an evolution icon when applicable below your Pokemon’s portrait. At this time, Pokemon in the Cobblemon mod evolve via leveling or through use of items.

Battling wild Pokemon in Cobblemon

Press R with a wild Pokemon targeted to start a Pokemon battle. You can press R again to move around outside of the battle. Pokemon battles function exactly as you’d expect them to, though it’s worth noting that Pokemon abilities don’t have animations just yet. You can attempt to catch the wild Pokemon by selecting the corresponding option during the battle.

Crafting Pokeballs to catch wild Pokemon in Cobblemon

In order to catch Pokemon beyond your starter, you’ll need to craft some Pokeballs. There are currently 32 different types of Pokeballs that you can craft and use. Crafting Pokeballs requires special reagents called Apricorns along with common Minecraft items including ingots. Apricorns can be harvested from trees that naturally spawn in your world, and you can replant those trees using seeds just like any other tree.

Catching wild Pokemon in Cobblemon

To attempt to catch a wild Pokemon in the overworld, right click on the Pokemon with your selected Pokeball type in hand to try and capture it. If you succeed, the Pokemon will be added to your party if there’s room or sent to the PC if your party is full. If you fail, the Pokeball used will be destroyed and you will have to try again.

Managing Pokemon in your party and PC storage

You can change the Pokemon in your party by crafting a PC and moving a Pokemon into an empty party slot or swapping it with a Pokemon currently in your party. Once you’ve crafted and placed a PC, simply right-click on it like you would any other usable structure in Minecraft. The Pokemon in your party will gain experience from battling and will evolve by leveling or with specific items and can be healed through use of a craftable Healing Machine.

That’s all you need to know about starting your very own Cobblemon adventure in Minecraft. Not sure which Pokemon mod for Minecraft is right for you? Check out our comparison guide to Cobblemon and Pixelmon, another popular Pokemon mod, to help make your choice.