Is Cobblemon Better Than Pixelmon? Minecraft Mod Comparison

There are multiple mods you can add to Minecraft, and two competing ones that are relatively similar are Cobblemon and Pixelmon. These mods add a Pokémon like experience to your Minecraft game, but you might wonder which of these two are better choices based on your play style and interests. How do Cobblemon and Pixelmon differ from each other? Here’s what you need to know about if the Cobblemon mod is better than Pixelmon mod in Minecraft.

Should you use the Cobblemon mod in Minecraft?

Cobblemon is an open-source Pokémon mon, where you can find many of your favorite Pokémon in your Minecraft game. When you first start the game, you can pick from several starter Pokémon, each from the featured regions that appear in the traditional Pokémon game. This starter Pokémon will remain with you and become stronger as you use them against other wild Pokémon. These Pokémon come with unique stats associated with them, including random natures and abilities, similar to the traditional game.

You won’t find gyms while exploring the game, but you can treat it as if you’re infinitely exploring the wild of a Pokémon game and collecting the wild Pokémon you encounter. You can train up your favorite teams, battle powerful wild Pokémon, and harvest Apricorns you find in the wild. The developers have gone out of their way to create unique fainting animations for the Pokémon game, adding another layer of depth for players. Many fans have also found that multiple other mods work with Cobblemon, and more recent Minecraft editions can be used with it.

Should you use the Pixelmon mod in Minecraft?

Pixelmon, to some, is a smoother, higher quality mod that slowly shifted away from the blocky textures of Minecraft and began adding in more traditional, smoother assets. The Pokémon in the Pixelmon mod is much cleaner and look like they’ve popped out from the handheld games and art books. For some, that might not be an appealing experience, especially if you’re playing Minecraft and want to see Pokémon art assets that fit this aesthetic.

The Pixelmon team also has more recent Pokémon in their game, bringing the ones from the Paldea region featured in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, keeping up with the latest games, and giving everyone multiple Pokémon to encounter during their travels. There are also several unique Gym towns to discover while playing through the game, scattered throughout the Minecraft world.

Between the two, Pixelmon requires you to use a few more commands to bring up simple stats, such as examining a Pokémon’s friendship, stats, and abilities. This can be added work for players who may not enjoy using commands as much.

How is Cobblemon better than Pixelmon?

For many players, Cobblemon might seem like the better option. This is because the Pixelmon team uses higher-quality animations and has a few more features. However, some players might slightly enjoy Cobblemon, especially as it’s a newer mod from a team actively working to create more to the game.

The choice is up to you, and these mods, so you can feel free to download one of them, try it, and see if it’s for you. You can freely switch between them and keep up to date with what the developers are working on from their respective websites. Both teams are actively sharing their next exciting project, eagerly showing off all the new changes they add with each update.