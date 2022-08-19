During Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 Direct, the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo was announced. The first annual Splatfest for Splatoon 3 will serve as a limited-timed demo before the new title releases in September. The Splatfest will run for a limited time, and Nintendo will allow players to pre-load this demo ahead of time. This guide will explain how to get your hands on the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo.

How to download the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo

The Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo can be downloaded directly on the Nintendo Switch or remotely via the Nintendo eShop listing. Head to the Splatoon 3: Splatfest demo page to download the demo through the Splatoon 3: Splatfest demo page. Click on the red Free Download button prominently displayed on the page. From there, sign into your Nintendo account. After you’ve signed in, the demo will automatically download to your Switch when it’s connected to the internet.

The second, more direct method is downloading it through the Nintendo Switch eShop page. From the main menu of your Nintendo Switch, head down and access the Nintendo eShop button. After selecting your profile of choice, the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo will be located in the Featured section of the eShop. Click it to enter the product page, where you can select Free Download to begin downloading it.

If it isn’t on the featured page, you can access the search bar and type in Splatoon 3. This will bring up the retail product and this Splatfest demo.

The Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo is roughly 2.2GB in size. The 12-hour demo starts on August 27. From 9 AM – 3 PM PT, you can participate in a traditional Splatfest battle. From 3 PM to 9 PM PT, players can try out the new Tricolor Turf War Battle. This trial will require a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Downloading the demo will grant you a code that can be redeemed for a trial membership.

Pre-load the demo as soon as possible, and study some of Splatoon 3’s new features to give yourself a chance at success during the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo event.