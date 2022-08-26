How to download Twitch Clips on mobile

When watching your favorite streamer, there is bound to be a moment you want to come back to and relive. Whether that is a burst of amazing gameplay or a moment of comedy that made your guts hurt from laughing, having those moments available are helpful. Twitch’s Clips feature lets you cut out moments from a stream and return to it regularly, but downloading it to your device is a little confusing. Here is how to download Twitch Clips to your mobile phone.

How to save Clips from Twitch to your phone

The first step to saving Clips on your phone is to make a Clip. To do so on your phone, open the Twitch app. When there is a moment you want to save from a stream, tap on the screen and press the movie clapperboard icon. This action will pop up a small menu for you to create the Clip. When you have what you want, click Copy Link. Place this link somewhere so that you don’t lose it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have your Clip link, you need to download an online video downloader app. There are plenty of these available on both the iOS Store and Google Play Store. After your chosen app is downloaded, paste that copied link into the video downloader app and download it using the format you want. This should allow the file to be placed directly in your phone or tablet’s storage.

Unfortunately, there is no option in the Twitch mobile app to download videos directly, at least as of this writing. We recommend taking a bit to explore and do some research on the best video downloader app possible. Be sure to read reviews and see how people have taken to certain apps.