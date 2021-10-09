How to drop weapon attachments in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood has included a lot of new features that its predecessor, Left 4 Dead, did not. For us, the expanded list of weapons in Back 4 Blood is one that stand stands out the most. As well as having more weapons, players can find and equip attachments onto their guns to mod their shooting. You can drop all other items in the game, so how can you drop attachments?

Unfortunately, as of this writing, there is no way to drop an attachment on a gun from your inventory screen. In fact, there is no way to so without picking up a separate attachment to replace it. This means if you have any desire to switch attachments from one gun to another, you will need an attachment that occupies the same slot on a weapon laying around in the environment that you can grab. You will then drop the old one on the ground to attach to the other gun.

We are unsure why out of all items in the game that attachments are the only one you can not drop after picking up. It feels like a design oversight that will hopefully be amended in the future. Should that ever happen, we will update this article.