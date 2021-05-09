How to earn the Timber Trophy in Resident Evil Village

To earn the Timber Trophy in Resident Evil Village, players will need to take out one of the game’s biggest threats right at the start of the campaign. The Timber Trophy will only be rewarded to players who manage to kill Urias, the massive hammer-wielding Werewolf, during the very first attack in the game.

This is basically impossible to do on the first playthrough, but in this guide, we will tell players everything they need to do to get it done. There are a few steps to this, and a full playthrough of the game that will need to be completed.

During there first playthrough, players will need to make sure the find the Grenade Launcher. Players will need to have progressed to the point in the story that they have the Four-Winged Unborn Key. This will allow them to head through the southern gate at altar, the head for the nearby Treasure icon. They can use the Iron Insignia Key they will have gotten early in the campaign to get inside the building there and grab the Grenade Launcher.

It is also a good idea to have purchased Extra Baggage items from the Duke to increase the inventory size to make sure they have enough room for it. After that, players can happily finish up their first run.

Doing so will give them access to a new menu that will allow them to purchase infinite ammo for specific weapons. They can only do this for weapons that they have all the attachments for, but there are no attachments for the Grenade Launcher, making it automatically available to buy.

After that, players can start a New Game + run where they will have access to all their weapons and unlocks. Using the infinite ammo cheat for the Grenade Launcher will give them infinite ammo for the Grenade Launcher, and they can then use it to turn Urias to paste when he arrives during the initial attack.