How to enable Login Verification for Apex Legends

Gifting has been in several other games where cosmetics are popular, such as Fortnite or League of Legends, and Apex Legends supports this highly requested feature as of Season 15: Eclipse. In order to be eligible for Gifting, you need to enable Login Verification, so we’re here to show you just how to do that.

Related: Apex Legends to implement a gifting feature next month, but there is an absurd amount of catches

Login Verification methods for Apex Legends

One convenience about using login verification is that you don’t even need to be in-game to set it up. You simply log in to your EA account online to get started. Once logged in, you want to navigate to the security tab and click the button that says Login Verification. You will then be sent a six-digit code to the email on your EA account. Once you enter that code, you can then choose what type of verification you would like going forward. You can choose to use either the same email method you just used, an app-based authenticator, or you can be sent an SMS message. Make certain that the option you choose is one with which you are most comfortable.

Keep your account recovery codes safe

In the event that any of your login methods cannot be used, EA gives every player six different generated codes once Login Verification is set up. It’s important to keep these on hand, as they are the last resort to make sure you can secure a lost account. You can generate the codes again at any time if you worry someone else may have found them. Not only are you able to participate in Apex Legends gifting, but your entire EA account is also protected, so you can play your ultimate team of choice stress-free.