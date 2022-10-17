There’s a lot to love about Apex Legends, from the widely diverse cast of Legends to its very addicting and satisfying gameplay, developer Respawn is hitting its stride with this title. The game has recently introduced gifting, where you can send players on your friends list skins in the game. This kind gesture is a good way to celebrate a special occasion like a birthday. So if you have a friend that absolutely loves the game, you’ll want to figure out how gifting works in Apex Legends because it isn’t as simple as clicking a button.

Requirements you need to meet before gifting on Apex Legends

Before you can give anyone gifts in Apex Legends, there are things you need to do. First, you need to have login verification turned on. Login verification is EA’s 2FA where if you log in from an unrecognized device, a code will be sent to your email, phone, or an app authenticator of your choice. This prevents anyone from logging into your account and making purchases on it without your consent. You can go to your EA account’s security settings to set this up.

The next requirement is that your account has to be level 10 and so does anyone you want to send gifts to. While this a weird condition to have, this could be in place to prevent players from sending skins to accounts they’ve just made which they plan on selling down the road somewhere online.

The third condition is that your account has to be in good standing. So if you’ve been banned recently, you won’t be able to send gifts.

The last and final criteria is that you had to have been friends with the player for at least two weeks. Once you meet all three of these prerequisites, you are ready to start gifting.

How Apex Legend’s gifting system works

Image via Respawn

Once you find a skin or item you want to give your friend, click on the “Gift” button that’s located on the left. You’ll then be asked to pick the friend you want to give it to. After selecting your friend, you can review the details of the purchase before confirming it. You’ll be limited to five gifts per day in the game and they can only be purchased with Apex Coins.

Can you only give gifts to friends who play on the same platform as you in Apex Legends?

No. When it comes to gifting, you can gift to whoever you like regardless of what platform they play on. You just need to make sure that you, as well that your friend, meet the requirements above.