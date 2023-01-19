How to use the Engage ability in Fire Emblem Engage, and what it does

The main focus in Fire Emblem Engage is the Engage ability, which allows your character and other party members to connect with previous Emblem legends, boosting their talents in combat, and giving them new attacks. It’s a critical component of the game, and knowing how to utilize this ability often is crucial to playing the game and overcoming the more complicated battles awaiting you. Here’s what you need to know about how to use Engage in Fire Emblem Engage and what it does.

How does Engage work in Fire Emblem Engage?

You won’t have access to Engage at the start of a battle. First, you need to build up a character’s Engage meter, which can only happen if they actively have an Engage ring equipped. You can build it up by attacking enemy units and participating in the battle. Alternatively, if a character with an Emblem ring ends their turn at a location with Emblem Power, they can fill their Emblem meter. Once you’ve raised your Engage meter enough, you can engage during a battle. It’s important to note you can only do it once per battle.

Related: Should you play Classic or Casual mode in Fire Emblem Engage?

While you have a unit with the Engage ability activated, their appearance will look slightly different, making them stand out compared to the other characters you’re using. In addition, they will have a range of new abilities they did not have before that come from their Emblem ring, which can vary in the future should you swap out the rings for your characters.

The Engage ability will only last for three turns, so it’s crucial you pick the perfect moment during a battle to use it. If you do it too early, you might miss taking out a key opponent, or your character might not be in range to unleash the most damage. Once the Emblem ability wears off, you will need to wait for the next battle to use it again.