How to enter and complete Star Gates in Tower of Fantasy

Star Gates are the interactable part of Interstellar Exploration, one of the five Select activities available in Tower of Fantasy. They challenge you to progressively more difficult waves of enemies that, once defeated, award upgrade materials. They come in three rarity levels, which dictate the difficulty level of the enemies you’ll find inside. In this guide, we’ll cover how Star Gates work in detail and how to complete them.

Completing Star Gates

Screenshot by Gamepur

Six Star Gates appear on the map every day, located in any of the areas whether you’ve explored them or not. You’ll need to reach their location in the world and interact with them to open the entry menu. On both the map and the in-world menu, you’ll see the rewards you’ll receive for completing it. These consist of Nanofiber frames, Booster Frames, Nano coatings, Gold, Crystal Dust, experience, and other upgrades.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside a Star Gate, you’ll need to defeat three progressively more challenging waves of enemies. The first wave is always small trash mobs that shouldn’t take you long to defeat. The second wave includes at least two larger mobs alongside three or four smaller enemies. The larger mobs will summon shields that you’ll need to break, and their shield will be resistant to their elemental weakness at higher difficulties.

The third wave will be made up of two types of large mobs with high damage and high health pools. It’s here where you’ll want to activate Phantasia as much as possible and have a healing Weapon or plenty of high-quality food.

Regardless of the wave, focus on grouping enemies together to maximize your total DPS. If you start taking too much damage, don’t hesitate to retreat and have the enemies follow you. Single out the ones that give you trouble and retreat again if you start taking too much pressure. There is no time limit in a Star Gate, so be as aggressive or as careful as is needed.