How to enter first-person mode in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age is an educational tool to learn more about the time period in which Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set. The game is packed with Discoveries and Behind the Scenes collectibles to learn from, but that’s not the best part about it. You can enter first-person mode at any point during your time with Discovery Tour: Viking Age to see the Viking world in more detail than ever before. This guide covers how to use first-person mode throughout the game.

How to enter first-person mode

To enter and exit first-person mode in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age, you need to press the button above the right trigger on your controller. On PS4/PS5, this will be R1, and on Xbox controllers, it’s the RB button. This will vary across controllers on PC, but if you’re using an Xbox Wireless Controller, then it’s likely that the button will also be RB.

First-person mode can be used throughout Discovery Tour: Viking Age. You can enter it to better understand what someone is doing around you, for example, toiling in a field or selling goods at a market. It’s a great tool to use to get closer to the action, especially since there’s no combat in this game for you to be on the lookout for.