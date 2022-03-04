How to equip weapon parts in Hitman Sniper: The Shadows

In Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, you take on the role of one of many operatives within the ICA known as The Shadows. This is an elite group of assassins specializing in using sniper rifles to get the job done, sniper rifles that they equip the finest parts to, ensuring they never miss a shot. Of course, you need to master this art to be the best assassin out there. This guide explains how to equip weapon parts so that it’s never your sniper rifle that’s letting you down.

How to attach weapon parts to your sniper rifle

Screenshot by Gamepur

To equip weapon parts, select the character icon on the main screen. This icon is on the left-hand side and contains the outline of a person within a box. This opens up your roster of characters. Select the character you want to customize, then tap their sniper rifle on the right-hand side of the screen. This brings up the weapon screen.

On this screen, you can see the four equipment slots across the bottom, underneath the sniper rifle itself. You can see the parts you have available to equip to the right. Select a part and press the equip button to add it to your sniper rifle. This will attach it to the weapon and increase your character’s power level by a few points. You can push this further by upgrading the parts equipped to your sniper rifle. However, you’ll lose power level if you equip a weapon part with a lower level than what’s already attached.