How to unlock new campaign missions in Hitman Sniper: The Shadows

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is a surprisingly deep mobile title with a lot of content for players to work through. However, it’s not all made available to you at once. This guide explains how to unlock new campaign missions in the game to know the best use of your time.

How to get new chapters in Hitman Sniper: The Shadows

Screenshot by Gamepur

The game’s first chapter is available immediately after completing the final tutorial mission. However, you’ll need to download it before you can play it. This takes a couple of seconds, and then it’s open for you to jump into. However, you’ll need to complete every Contract within the first chapter before you can unlock the second chapter.

All chapters require you to complete every mission in the chapter that comes before them. You don’t need to get the highest score or complete those missions with all optional objectives complete, no alerts, and no civilians killed, but you do need to have finished one attempt in them at least. When you have, the next chapter will become available to you.

There’s no need to try to get a perfect score on every mission in your first attempt. Each mission is open to you forever once unlocked, meaning you can come back to it when you’ve got more experience under your belt and understand how to master the optional objectives better.