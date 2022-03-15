How to escape the Planetarium in Risk of Rain 2

The Planetarium is a new end-game level for Risk of Rain 2, introduced in the premium DLC Survivors of the Void. Getting there is a harrowing experience of itself, but players might be surprised to learn that getting through, and out, is an entire ordeal of itself.

There are a few ways to get to the Planetarium, and it’s really the players’ choice as to how they aim for it. Players can hope that a purple portal appears after clearing the sixth stage, seek the purple portal in the Bazaar Between Time, or drop to the Void Portal in the Bazaar, and clear two Void regions to reach the Planetarium.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once players get there, a massive boss called Voidling will spawn, with three primary attacks. The first primary attack sends multiple waves of small needles, which home in on the player after passing their position, effective rendering most cover moot. The second attack begins when the Voidling squats down : a massive laser attack will begin that does three revolutions around the Voidling. Seek the high ground to mitigate this attack entirely. The third is a massive cannon blast with a slight charge animation — seek cover to dodge this attack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once players defeat the Voidling once, they’ll notice that they begin taking damage. This damage-tick is similar to Void Portals, when survivors take damage from the Void. Having three Bustling Fungus’ on the inventory should mitigate this damage, depending on the inventory of the player that could change HP, shields, and armor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shortly after beginning to take damage, players will be teleported to a new platforming section, with the Voidling waiting to do battle once more. Dash through the platforming quickly, as players will inevitably die if they take too long. If you know your character can heal through Void damage with items, pausing to allow the regen to begin, can keep players alive. It’s far more common for people to die during the platforming segments, thanks to the constant Void damage proc, than it is to die to the boss.

Note that the Voidling increases health with each stage of the encounter. Be cognizant of dangers posed by the atmosphere, and which attacks are incoming, and play as slowly as you need to.

If you’re aiming for a Planetarium completion, it’s recommended to bring an agile character, such as the Huntress, and stack Bustling Fungus (for healing while still), Tougher Times (for the hyperbolic stacking damage block chance), and Energy Drink (to mitigate the time spent in the Void). For the challenge, players will unlock the second new DLC character (Void Fiend), and a few difficult achievements to boot.