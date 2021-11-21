How to evolve Aipom into Ambipom in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In Generation 4, several new evolutions of Pokemon appeared in the Sinnoh region. One of those new Pokemon was Ambipom, the evolved form of Aipom. How can you evolve Aipom in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Let’s go over what you need to know.

To evolve an Aipom into an Ambipom, you will need to first obtain an Aipom. This first task is not simple, as catching Aipom requires Pokemon players to use the various Honey Trees spread out across the Sinnoh region. And as far as time goes, Honey Tree Pokemon take six hours to spawn.

Once you’ve obtained an Aipom, you will need to do two things. The first take is to ensure that Aipom is Level 32, at minimum. The reason why is because Aipom learns the move Double Hit at Lv. 32. In order to evolve Aipom and turn it into Ambipom, it must know this move.

If your Aipom is at Level 32 or higher, and it doesn’t know Double Hit, don’t worry. Aipom can learn it via the Move Tutor at Pastoria City. Be sure, though, to have beaten the third Sinnoh Gym Leader, and have a Heart Scale in hand in order to teach Aipom this move from the Move Tutor.

After Aipom learns Double Hit, you’re not done just yet. You will need to level up Aipom by one, while it knows Double-Hit, in order to get the evolution.