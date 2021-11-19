Where to find a Heart Scale in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Heart Scale can be a valuable item that you can use in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. With it, you can teach Pokémon old moves they previously had the option to learn, but they don’t know anymore. These are moves they naturally learned as they leveled up. But if you want them to remember it, you need to use the Heart Scale. Here’s where you can find the Heart Scale in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

There are several locations you can find a Heart Scale. For us, we were able to find one in the Grand Underground. You’ll be able to explore this location once you receive the Explorer’s Kit from an old man in Eterna, who lives next to the city’s Pokémon Center. Speak with him in his house, and he’ll give to you, giving you a brief tutorial on how to use it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve used the Explorer’s Kit a few times, approach the orange icons on the walls in the Grand Underground. These are fossil digging sites, and you’ll have the chance to find a Heart Scale by digging away at this location. Of course, you won’t always get a Heart Scale, but you have a decent chance of acquiring one should you excavate it from the site.