While a large majority of Pokémon are pretty easy to understand how to evolve, a few have hidden parameters. One of the monkey Pokémon, Aipom, is pretty recognizable for its hand-like tail, but what if you want a monkey with an additional hand tail? Here is how to evolve Aipom into Ambipom in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

To evolve Aipom into Ambipom, it needs to have the move Double Hit in its move list. It naturally learns this at level 25, but you can also have Zisu, the move tutor, teach it to them early at the Training Grounds in Jubilife Village.

If you are past level 25 and want to have, your Aipom learn Double Hit, just select them in your pack and move it into their list. Level up one time, and you will get the notification that your Aipom can evolve.

If you want to focus on getting your Aipom leveled up, just keep it in your party. When you come across resources in the wild, use their Pokeball to gather items and have them survive battles to earn experience. They don’t need to see the battlefield every time; just make sure they don’t faint so they can still gain experience. Otherwise, give them any Rare Candy or EXP Candies you get along the way for an instant boost.