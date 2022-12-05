There is no shortage of useful Dragon Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. From the legendary rideable Koraidon and Miraidon to the mainstays in the series with the Dragonite evolution line, you can find a good Dragon to join your team in multiple areas. On the more surprising side of this type is the apple core Pokémon, Applin, and its evolutions. If you are looking to fill out your Pokédex, you will need to pursue both of these branching evolutions. Here is how to evolve Applin into Appletun in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Applin to evolve into Appletun in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As mentioned above, Applin has two possible evolutions you can decide for it to take in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To get the Appletun evolution specifically, you will need to acquire a Sweet Apple. This item can be purchased from Delibird Presents for 2,200 Pokémon Dollars or League Points in the General Goods section. These stores are in larger cities like Mesagoza and Levincia, and the item will appear in their stock after you have defeated any three Gym Leaders.

After you have the Sweet Apple, all you need to do is select the item in your Bag with Applin in your party. When it makes its evolution, Appletun distinctly is a slower Pokémon, but its special attack and health stats get a big boost in the transition. It maintains its Grass and Dragon typing, so it is weak against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, and Poison attacks, and extra susceptible to Ice attacks. Avoid those at all costs. In contrast, it is strong against Ground and extra resistant to Electric, Grass, and Water moves. It takes normal damage from Fire attacks.