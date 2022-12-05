How to evolve Applin into Flapple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you see a Pokémon like Applin, you likely are not expecting it to be a Dragon-type. You could bank on the Grass element and go from there, but this Pokémon can make use of Dragon tendencies. In its return to the Pokémon roster in Scarlet and Violet, both of its different evolutions are present. Either way you go, you have a rarer Pokémon in your team. Here is how to get the Flapple evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Applin to evolve into Flapple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get Applin to evolve into Flapple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to use a Tart Apple on it. The best way to acquire these is to buy it from a Delibird Presents for 2,200 Pokémon Dollars or League Points. These stores are located in larger cities in Paldea like Mesagoza and Levincia. It will appear in the General Goods section after you earn three gym badges from defeating Gym Leaders.

When you have the item, select it in your Bag and use it on the Applin in your party. After evolving, Flapple maintains its Grass and Dragon dual typing. It is especially weak to Ice attacks, but also Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, and Poison moves are super effective. Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water moves have little effect on it. Because of its special situation, Fire moves have normal effectiveness against them.

Stat-wise, Flapple excels most in its attack and special attack areas with decent defense. It can have a good mix of Grass, Dragon, and even Flying moves available in its arsenal. Overall, it’s a good Pokémon to have in your party, although maybe not as useful as some other Dragon options. Regardless, you will find good use for it.