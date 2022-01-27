You’ll find multiple Pokémon throughout your journey of the Hisuian region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These Pokémon are scattered all over the area, and some of them are new additions to the Pokémon franchise. A notable addition is Basculegion, a Hisuian evolution for Basculin. Similar to the other Pokémon added to Pokémon Legends, you’ll need to make sure you meet these requirements to evolve it. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Basculin into Basculegion in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The Basculin you can capture in Pokémon Legends is a unique one. It might look similar to the previous forms, but the one featured in Hisui has a distinct white stripe rather than the red or blue Basculin typically has. The Basculin with a white line can become Basculegion, a Water and Ghost-type Pokémon.

If you want to evolve Basculin into Basculegion, you’ll need to have your Basculin take 300 points of recoil damage. Recoil damage essentially has it taking damage for any attacks it does against an enemy. However, it varies based on whether the Basculin is male or female. If Basculin is male, it needs to use the Strong version of the attack, whereas the female must use the Agile style. The specific attack many trainers used was called Wave Crash.

After you receive 300 recoil damage on your Basculin, using the specific style available, your Basculin can then evolve into Basculegion.