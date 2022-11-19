Bramblin is a new Pokémon you can catch while exploring the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can find this Pokémon while exploring the two desert regions in Paldea, on the west and east sides. After catching it, you can evolve it into its next form, Brambleghast, but you will need to make sure you adhere to a specific requirement before it can evolve. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Bramblin evolves into Brambleghast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will need to have Bramblin in your party and make it the lead Pokémon. While as the Lead Pokémon, click the R button your Nintendo Switch controller, and call your Bramblin out. This will have it follow you in the Let’s Go mode, and Bramblin can join you while you run around the area. This is the first requirement you need to meet to evolve Bramlbin, meaning you need to walk 1,000 steps with Bramblin at your side. A good way to do this is by quickly moving in a small area without Bramblin losing track of you. If it does, it will return to its Poké Ball.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve reached the 1,000 steps requirement, the next step is to have it battle against other Pokémon and go up a level. You might want to try reaching as close as possible to Bramblin’s next level and then complete the step requirements, but the order should not matter too much. Unfortunately, there’s no good way to count your steps in Scarlet or Violet, so you may need to guess.

When Bramblin evolves after walking 1,000 steps with you in Let’s Go, it will become Brambleghast.