Capsakid is one of the new Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It will appear throughout the Paldea region and has an evolution. You can turn it into Scovillain, a Grass and Fire-type Pokémon. There is a specific way you have to unlock this distinct form. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Capsakid into Scovillain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Capsakid evolves into Scovillain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way to evolve Capsakid into Scovillain is to give it a Fire Stone. These a unique evolution item that you can only find in a handful of places. Thankfully, they become much easier to find as you explore the game and progress through the main story plot, namely the Victory Road, where you will be battling against the eight Gym Leaders.

One of the better ways to unlock Fire Stones is to earn the third Gym Badge. We defeated Kofu, the Water-type Pokémon leader in Cascarrafa. After defeating Kofu, the Delibird Present stores in the city and other locations began selling Fire Stones, Leaf Stones, Thunder Stones, and Water Stones. They were all available using money, and we could purchase as many as we needed. If you’re struggling to find a Fire Stone for Capsakid, this is likely the best way to do it, making it a guaranteed way to unlock Scovillain and add it to your Pokédex.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scovillain is the first Grass and Fire-type Pokémon in the series. It will be weak against Poison, Flying, and Rock-type moves but resistant against Electric, Grass, Steel, and Fairy-type attacks. It could be an interesting Pokémon to add to your team.