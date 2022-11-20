Cetoddle is making its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and this adorable Pokémon is cold as ice, even if it does melt your heart. You can find it while exploring the snowy regions of Paldea. However, as cute as this Pokémon looks, it does have a stronger evolution called Cetitan. The evolved form might not be as good-looking, but it can be an excellent addition to your team. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Cetoddle evolves into Cetitan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way to evolve Cetoddle is by giving it an Ice Stone. Upon giving Cetoddle the Ice Stone, it will immediately become Cetitan. You can add this Pokémon to your Pokédex entries, chalking it up to be another step toward the end of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, the problem with finding an Ice Stone is you won’t be able to find it in a set location. Instead, the only way to find it is by exploring Paldea, and hoping you find it in the wild. It’s not the most helpful advice, but to assist in narrowing down your search, we recommend exploring the north of the map, specifically in the Glaseado Mountain area. When you get to this location, all you have to do is interact with any of the sparkling items on the ground and hope it’s an Ice Stone. It’s the only way for you to find this item while exploring the game, and it’s helpful because a handful of other Pokémon can also use it, such as Eevee.

When Cetoddle evolves into Cetitan, it will also be an Ice-type Pokémon. As a result, Cetitan will be weak against Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type attacks. It’s not the most outstanding option to add to your team, but it can be useful given specific team builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.