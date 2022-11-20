Snorunt is another Pokémon that you can catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s appeared in other games throughout the series and remains an adorable favorite for several players. Similar to other Pokémon in the game, it has an evolution, but it becomes one of two forms. One of these forms is Froslass, and getting this Pokémon can be challenging. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Snorunt into Froslass in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Snorunt evolves into Froslass in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a few requirements you need to meet if you want to have a Snorunt become Froslass. The first thing you need to do is make sure you catch a female one. If you catch a male Froslass, it won’t become Froslass. Instead, it evolves into its other form, Glalie. It’s critical you find a female one, and they don’t seem to show up as frequently as the males, so this part will take some time to scout out for one in the wild. You can check every location where Snorunt can naturally show up, which is in the northern regions of Paldea.

When you have a female Snorunt you want to evolve, the next step is to give it a Dawn Stone. These are much more tricky to find, and tracking them down in Paldea will take quite a bit of time. You can find a Dawn Stone being sold at the Proto Marinada Auction. A handful of them are scattered throughout the wild, but the Auction House might be a good bet. Unfortunately, it is random.

When Snorunt evolves as a female using the Dawn Stone, it will become Froslass, adding another completing Pokémon entry to your Pokédex.