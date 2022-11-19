How to evolve Crabrawler into Crabominable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With the Pokémon series now having over a thousand unique creatures that all behave and grow differently from others, it can be a little tough to remember how each one evolves. Some will do it automatically as they level up, some need to be traded, others need to have a high enough friendship stat with you, and some don’t do it at all. Crabrawler likely isn’t a Pokémon that you keep up with all the time, so here is a guide on how to evolve it into Crabominable.

How to get Crabrawler into Crabominable

Back when Crabrawler was introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon, evolving it into Crabominable required you to level it up in a certain location. Luckily, the process has changed since then, and in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it remains a very straightforward thing to do. To get Crabominable to evolve, all you need to do is give it an Ice Stone.

To get an Ice Stone, you will need to explore the Glaseado Mountain area, which can be found in the northern portion of the map. It’s pretty easy to find, considering it is completely covered in snow. Unfortunately, unlike other Evolution Stones in the game that can be bought in stores or found in specific spots, Ice Stones appear randomly throughout the mountain area, so you will need to do a little bit of exploring on your Koraidon or Miraidon as you jump around and climb this mountainous area looking for glimmers in the snow. Ice Stones are spawned randomly throughout this portion of the map, so you will need to get a little lucky, but finding at least one shouldn’t take you too long if you just keep your eyes peeled.

After you have the Ice Stone, have Crabrawler in your party, select the item in your Bag, and give it to them to start the evolution process.