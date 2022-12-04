How to evolve Deino into Zweilous and Hydreigon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Getting a Hydreigon on your team in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will take quite a bit of work. If you go through with it, you are getting a powerful Dragon Pokémon on your team. To get to that point, you have to start with the small Deino and go through the Zweilous evolution. Here is how to get Deino to evolve into Zweilous and then Hydreigon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Deino into Zweilous in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Deino can first evolve into Zweilous in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet At level 50. Given that you will likely encounter Deino around the late 30’s area, you will not have to wait a terribly long time to get it here. It will sprout a second head and get a little larger.

How to evolve Zweilous into Hydreigon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After you get Zweilous, you can take it to its last evolution by raising it to level 64, a very late level evolutions inclusion, but luckily, you are getting a very powerful three-headed dragon.

As opposed to other Dragon Pokémon, Ice attacks do not absolutely demolish this line of Pokémon, although they are still super effective. Fairy attacks replace Ice attacks as their biggest weakness. Other weaknesses include Bug, Dragon, and Fighting attacks. It is strong against Dark, Electric, Fire, Ghost, Grass, and Water moves.

In general, Hydreigon is one of the most powerful Pokémon you can get in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. All of its stats are really high, with attack and special attack being the highest standouts. If you decide to go through with grinding these evolutions, you will be greatly rewarded. Keep it in your party and make sure it doesn’t faint so it is always earning experience. If it comes out during battle, it will also gain more experience.