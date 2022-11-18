Where to get Thunder Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While a vast majority of Pokémon will evolve through leveling them up, there are special cases that require certain criteria to reach their bigger and more powerful forms. For some of these creatures, you will need to acquire special stones that can be given to them and instantly evolve them. Here is how to get your hands on Thunder Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to buy Thunder Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While there are some places where you can find a Thunder Stone out in the wild for free, we will cover the locations to buy the item first. If you make your way to Cascarrafa, Levincia, or Mesagoza, you can find Thunder Stones for sale for 3,000 Pokémon Dollars. You can earn more money by winning Pokémon battles, catching wild Pokémon, or selling items you no longer want at these stores.

Where to find Thunder Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you don’t want to pay the price for a Thunder Stone, there are a few spots you can find them out in the wild. While the below are just the locations we know about as of this writing, there may potentially be more.

On the eastern side of Levincia, near the sea, you can find a Thunder Stone between a couple of trees.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the western side of Casseroya Lake on the northern island, there is a Thunder Stone near the highest point of the island by a rock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In West Province (Area One), a Thunder Stone is sitting at the top of a turbine on the northern side of the river.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have acquired a Thunder Stone, the process of evolving an eligible Pokémon is as simple as selecting the item in your Bag and giving it to them. The evolution will begin immediately.