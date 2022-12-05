Snom is definitely a unique Pokémon with its Bug and Ice dual typing. It may not be the first Pokémon that comes to your mind when you are filling out your party, but its evolution, Frosmoth, could have some uses if you need that on your side. Getting it to evolve, though, is not as simple as leveling it up or giving it an Ice Stone. Instead, you need to work for it. Here is how to evolve Snom into Frosmoth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Snom to evolve into Frosmoth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get Snom to evolve into Frosmoth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will first need to raise its friendship with you. The best way we have found to do this is to battle with it a lot. Make it your lead Pokémon and win battles to increase its friendship. You can also use it to auto battle by pressing R in the wild. The important thing to remember here is to do all you can to make sure it does not faint, or the friendship will go down a little. If you see it low on health, heal it or switch it out with another Pokémon to finish the battle.

Another way to increase friendship with Snom is to have a picnic with it. Anywhere in a flat open spot of the wild, you can begin a picnic and interact with your Pokémon, slightly raising its friendship with you.

After your Snom has reached the threshold for needed friendship, all you need to do is level it up one time during the night and it will begin to evolve into Frosmoth. This can be done either in battle or with a Rare Candy.

To see where you stand with your Snom, visit the Friendship Checker in Cascarrafa. If you caught the Snom in a Luxury Ball, it will gain more friendship faster. Additionally, you can buy a Soothe Bell from Delibird Presents in the General Items section and give it to Snom to increase the friendship gains.