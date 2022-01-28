Eevee is a Pokémon with eight unique evolutions, and you can acquire all of them in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. For those who want to go after the Psychic-type Espeon, you’ll need to meet a series of requirements to ensure that you can evolve this Pokémon. Each of the Eevee evolutions are different. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Eevee into Espeon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The method to evolve Eevee into Espeon has not changed in Pokémon Legends from the previous methods. What you need to focus on is increasing your friendship with Eevee. Friendship is a hidden trait that all Pokémon have regarding their relationship with you, their trainer. You can increase your Pokémon’s friendship by participating in more battles together, feeding them EXP candy, or by having them mine resources for you around Hisui.

When you’re getting ready to evolve Eevee, you can check on its friendship level with the Friendship Checker, which you can unlock in Jubilife Village. Eevee needs to hit maximum friendship with you to become Espeon.

Now, when you’re ready to evolve Eevee, make sure you do it during the day. It has to be done during the day with an Eevee that has a maximum friendship with you. It will become Umbreon, the Dark-type version, if you do it at night.