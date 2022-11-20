Of all the Eevee evolutions available to you in every main Pokémon game, we have always been very fond of Glaceon. Ice Pokémon seem to always be quite limited in supply, so we like having the ability to take our cute Eevee and turn them into a cool and sleek Glaceon. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you are able to do this but are going to require a little bit of luck. Here is how to evolve Eevee into Glaceon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Eevee to evolve into Glaceon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like a majority of the other Eevee evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the process to get a Glaceon just requires you to have the proper Evolution Stone in hand, an Ice Stone in this case. Unfortunately, unlike some of the other Evolution Stones in the game, Ice Stones never appear for sale in the Delibird Presents shop, so you can’t just spend some money on one when you are ready to upgrade your Eevee. Instead, you will need to travel to the snowy Glaseado Mountain in the northern portion of Paldea.

There is at least one spot where it seems an Ice Stone appears normally. Make your way to the Glaseado Mountain Pokémon Center and head to the southwest to find a cliff. In the middle of this cliff is an Ice Stone that you can use on your Eevee or any other eligible Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have your Glaceon evolved from Eevee, you have a Pokémon that is going to be very strong against Dragon Pokémon and also super effective against Flying, Grass, and Ground-types. Just keep in mind it will also be weak against Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel attacks.